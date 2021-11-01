Rachel Wilson manslaughter: Drug addict Keith Hall jailed
- Published
A drug addict has been jailed for killing a woman whose body was found on farmland 10 years after she vanished.
Keith Hall denied murdering Rachel Wilson, 19, in 2002 but admitted her manslaughter at Teesside Crown Court.
The 62-year-old, of Lambton Road in Grove Hill, Middlesbrough, also admitted living off prostitution money earned by his victim.
Hall further admitted perverting the course of justice and was jailed for 18-and-a-half years.
He had attacked her after she failed to bring in enough cash from her sex work to feed his drug habit, and then lied about her disappearance for almost two decades.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it had not been able to pursue a murder conviction because it would have been "very difficult" to prove Hall's intent.
Ms Wilson was last seen in May 2002 and her disappearance was the subject of multiple police appeals until June 2012, when her remains were found in a shallow grave on farmland near Coulby Newham.
The perverting the course of justice charge related to Hall trying to get a witness to change a police statement about a comment in which he incriminated himself over Ms Wilson's death.
No details have ever been given about how she died.
