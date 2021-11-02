Hemlington attack: Man, 79, knocked unconscious as bricks hurled at home
- Published
A 79-year-old man was knocked unconscious when he was hit on the head by a brick thrown at his home.
He had gone to investigate when he and his 95-year-old wife heard a bang at the door, which was also caused by a brick, in Middlesbrough on Saturday.
Another brick was hurled through the couple's window, missing the elderly woman who had moved from her sofa to see what was happening, police said.
A £1,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the culprits.
The barrage happened outside Dallas Court, Hemlington, about 18:30 BST on Saturday.
The injured man - who was struck by a house brick when he went outside - was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been released.
Ch Insp Daryll Tomlinson, from Cleveland Police, said the couple had been traumatised and were being supported by officers.
'Mischief night'
"We're doing all we can to identify those responsible and need the help of the local community to tell us what they know," he said.
"The couple now live with the traumatic emotional aftermath of what happened to them and the people who did this deserve to be held responsible."
Cleveland Police reported more than 1,000 calls to its control room last weekend as the force dealt with "a considerable number of incidents" on what it dubbed "mischief night".
Of those, 490 were emergency 999 calls - a 54% increase on the weekend before.
It saw Redcar police station vandalised, with threats to officers daubed on the front of the building.
Officers responded to incidents of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour, with groups of youths hurling missiles at vehicles and causing damage to some businesses and homes.
A number of arrests had been made.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.