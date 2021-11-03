Middlesbrough police van brakes cut and tyres and damaged
A police van had its brakes cut and tyres damaged while officers responded to a 999 call.
Cleveland Police said officers had driven away in the marked vehicle before they realised it had been sabotaged.
The Ford transit was damaged while parked in Hemlington in Middlesbrough between 22:30 and 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
The lives of both officers and members of the public had been put at risk, a spokeswoman said.
The van was parked on Earls Court Road at the junction of Cass House Road when the damage is thought to have occurred.
When the officers drove away in dark and wet conditions, they realised there was a problem with the tyres.
'Selfish and callous'
They discovered both tyres on the passenger side had been vandalised.
A mechanic was called to replace the tyres, but as they drove away again and approached a roundabout the driver realised the brakes were not working.
An examination found the rear brake pipe had been "intentionally cut", the spokeswoman said.
Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Theaker said: "Those responsible put these officers lives at risk and endangered the public.
"These criminals have shown absolute disregard to police who were attending an emergency incident and used this opportunity to cause costly and dangerous damage.
"This was a selfish and callous act, and we will work to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."
