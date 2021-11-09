Whiley Hill farm fire sees 1,000 tonnes of waste ablaze
Firefighters are tackling a huge blaze involving almost 1,000 tonnes of waste.
It broke out at a farm in the Whiley Hill area of Darlington over the weekend when it "escalated" due to the large amount of material involved.
Crews from Newton Aycliffe are trying to "minimise the impact" on the community and environment, the fire and rescue service said.
The cause of the fire is unknown and people living nearby have been told to keep their windows and doors closed.
Plant machinery has now arrived at the scene which will be used to separate the compacted waste.
Rob Cherrie, of County Durham Fire and Rescue Service said: "Due to separating the large amount of waste, we are expecting the smoke plumes to increase temporarily, however this approach will allow us to deal with the fire quicker.
"We would, again, like to thank the local residents for their patience and also ask anyone in the vicinity of the farm to keep their windows and doors closed."
The Environment Agency and the UK Health Security Agency - which monitors health protection - are also involved, along with the council and police.
