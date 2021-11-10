Cleveland Bridge: Historic firm's assets up for auction
Mechanical equipment used by the now defunct engineering firm Cleveland Bridge is being auctioned off.
The 144-year-old Darlington-based business collapsed in September with the loss of more than 100 jobs after a new buyer failed to be found.
Assets including machinery, lifting equipment and tools are to be sold to pay the £21m it owed creditors.
Cleveland Bridge worked on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and more recently Wembley Stadium's arch.
The two-day auction is being held on Wednesday and Thursday.
Buyers must have collected their lots from the Yarm Road site following the auction by 3 December.
Sanderson Weatherall, commercial property agents, outlined the items for sale as "fabrication and metalworking machinery and equipment formerly used in the manufacture of bridge sections, welding, shotblast, traditional machine tools, steel containers, lifting equipment, works transport and motor vehicles."
Partner Mark Weston said it expected to receive "significant interest in a number of the lots".
Cleveland Bridge was founded in 1877 and is known for its work on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Middlesbrough's Transporter Bridge.
It also helped to build structures including Wembley Stadium's arch, London's Shard and Dubai International Airport.
