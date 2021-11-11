Boys arrested over brick attack on Hemlington couple's home
Three children have been arrested after bricks were hurled at a house in Middlesbrough, injuring an elderly man.
The 79-year-old was briefly knocked out while his wife, 95, narrowly avoided being hurt after a second brick was thrown through a window.
The attack happened in Hemlington on 30 October - on what is locally known as "mischief night".
The boys, aged 13, 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of assault, Cleveland Police said.
The 13 and 14-year-olds were later released under investigation while the 15-year-old remained in custody on Wednesday.
Speaking to BBC Tees, the injured man's wife said she had been left feeling "like a prisoner" in her own home.
Cleveland Police said the couple had been "looking forward" to giving out sweets to local children for Halloween, but the attack had ruined it.
A dispersal order had been in place at the time, allowing officers to force people to leave the area if they were being disruptive.
