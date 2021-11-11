Hartlepool shooting: Murder charge after man shot in head
A man has appeared in court charged with murder after another man was shot in the head in Hartlepool.
Hamawand Ali Hussein was found dead at a property in Charterhouse Street in September 2019.
Eugert Merizaj, 30, was remanded in custody after appearing before Teesside magistrates earlier.
Three men were jailed in March for their role in the death of Mr Hussein, a father of two who was originally from Kurdistan but had British citizenship.
Mr Merizaj is due to next appear before Teesside Crown Court on Monday.
