Billingham bird box camera targets speeding drivers
A man has put a bird box which looks like a speed camera in his garden in an attempt to slow down speeding drivers.
Mike Wrathmall said some drivers went at "ridiculous speeds" on the road outside his Billingham home, where the speed limit is 30mph (48k/mh).
He says the 8ft (2.4m) structure, which is painted yellow and silver, has slowed some traffic down.
Cleveland Police said it was not an offence but encouraged people to report issues to the police.
The "camera" has been in place for about a month and Mr Wrathmall said his neighbours had been positive about it.
"Probably around the area people know where it is but in regard to someone outside the area, it may make them think twice," he said.
"A bit of doubt is all it needs sometimes isn't it?"
He said the structure had become something of a talking point locally.
"It's been quite comical. You see people slow down, take a look around. People have been stopping and taking photographs. Some people are totally oblivious to it.
"If it raises a bit of awareness it's not a bad thing and I think it's given a couple of people a laugh as well, bit of a joke.
"A lot of people in the street complain about the speed of the cars. It was worth a go, instead of just moaning about it, doing something about it.
"Unless I am told to take it down it will stay up there, It's not hurting anyone."
A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We are carrying out ongoing community speed enforcement work and mobile cameras have been deployed in this area.
"We will continue to respond to community concerns about speeding. This item is not an offence but we'd always encourage people to report issues to police on 101 in the first instance so we can take enforcement action."
