Sophie Moss death: Appeal to raise Sam Pybus' sentence refused
- Published
A man jailed for choking a woman to death during sex will not have his prison sentence increased, the Court of Appeal has ruled.
Sam Pybus, 32, was jailed for four years and eight months after admitting the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, 33, at her home in Darlington on 7 February.
Attorney General Suella Braverman said the sentence was unduly lenient and referred it to the Court of Appeal.
But three judges declined to increase the sentence.
Teesside Crown Court heard Pybus, from Newton Aycliffe, had been drunk when he applied pressure to Ms Moss' neck.
Pybus, who was married, had told police he and Ms Moss had been in a casual relationship for three years and that she encouraged him to strangle her during consensual sex.
In September when he was sentenced, Judge Paul Watson QC reduced the length from seven years after giving credit for his early guilty plea.
The Crown Prosecution Service said there had not been sufficient evidence to support a charge of murder as there was nothing to suggest Pybus intended to kill her or cause serious harm.
At the Court of Appeal, Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Lady Justice Carr and Mr Justice Murray, said "Bearing all the circumstances of this case in mind, we are not persuaded that the judge was wrong in categorisation, was wrong in the uplift he applied... or was wrong in the element of discount that he gave for mitigation and then for his plea of guilty."
