Redcar murder: House-to-house inquiries carried out
- Published
House-to-house inquiries are being carried out into the murder of a man who died a year after he was attacked.
Mark Robinson, 40, suffered a head injury when he was assaulted in Station Road, Redcar, on 28 July 2020. He then died on 5 August this year.
People living in Redcar and Grangetown have been told they may see an increased police presence in the area.
Cleveland Police say three men who were arrested as part of the inquiry remain under investigation.
Mr Robinson had to have a lengthy hospital treatment and then full-time care, until he died just more than a year later.
Det Supt Helen Barker said: "We are determined to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident and to get answers for his family.
"All our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time."
