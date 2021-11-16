Man arrested on suspicion of spiking at Middlesbrough nightclub
A man has been arrested at a nightclub on suspicion of spiking.
Cleveland Police said it received a report of concerns about a man's behaviour at Flares in Albert Road, Middlesbrough, early on Monday.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance with intent to commit a sexual offence.
He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing Class B drugs and is in custody, police confirmed.
