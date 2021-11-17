Tees Stagecoach bus services resume as strike suspended
Regular bus services on Teesside will resume after strike action was suspended.
Stagecoach has been running a reduced service after drivers in Stockton and Hartlepool walked out when pay talks collapsed.
More than 200 members of the Unite union voted to take part in a month-long series of action.
It comes as pay deals have been agreed for bus workers in Newcastle, Sunderland and South Shields.
A normal service is expected to run from Monday.
Steve Walker, managing director for Stagecoach North East, said he was "hopeful" an agreement could be reached with the depots on Teesside.
He said: "Following constructive discussions with Unite union representatives, the ongoing industrial action at our Stockton and Hartlepool depots has now been suspended, pending a ballot of their members."
Strike action began on 8 November involving drivers, engineers, cleaners, supervisors, managers and administrative staff.
Four days of industrial action have already been held and following an improved pay offer further walkouts scheduled for Thursday, Saturday and Monday have been suspended.
Unite regional officer Mark Sanderson said: "Since the beginning of this dispute Unite believed that a resolution could be achieved through negotiations.
"The improved offer will now be voted on by members who will decide if it meets their expectations."
A ballot will be held and if the offer is rejected Unite says industrial action will resume on Wednesday 24 November.
