Driver 'stabbed to death as son, 4, sat in car in Thornaby'
- Published
A driver was stabbed to death by a stranger as his four-year-old son was strapped in a booster seat in the back of the car, a jury has been told.
Alexander Layton stabbed James Stokoe, 40, four times in May 2020 as he sat in his BMW after taking his son to see his grandparents, the court heard.
It came after Mr Stokoe shouted at Mr Layton, who had stepped in front of his car, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Mr Layton, 34, of Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denies murder.
He also denies possessing an offensive weapon.
The court heard how Mr Stokoe had been forced into an emergency stop when Mr Layton walked into the road in Trenchard Avenue, Thornaby.
Peter Makepeace QC, prosecuting, said Mr Layton had got off a bus after a trip to a food bank when he crossed a busy main road, causing Mr Stokoe to brake sharply.
Mr Makepeace told the jury: "It was witnessed by several passers-by."
The court heard Mr Stokoe pulled his car over to argue with Mr Layton, who worked in a local garage, and got out of the vehicle to shout at him.
He then returned to the car and pulled over at the side of the road, close to Mr Layton, and was then stabbed with a carving knife, the jury was told.
Conspiracy theories
CCTV played to the jury was said to show that after the stabbing the defendant picked up his rucksack and shopping bag and walked home.
The court heard how earlier in the day, Mr Layton had threatened to murder a man - and his family - who owed him money and he had sent a text sharing conspiracy theories about 5G phone masts.
He had also emailed Stockton Borough Council to say he needed help with food and fuel and was feeling suicidal, Mr Makepeace said.
Mr Makepeace said: "Clearly Mr Stokoe must have been shocked, indeed angry, about the near-miss that had occurred.
"That might have been compounded by the fact [his son] was in a booster seat in the back of the car."
The prosecution said Mr Layton stabbed Mr Stokoe three times in the leg and once in the arm, severing his femoral artery.
Traffic warning
An air ambulance landed at the scene but he died in the back of an ambulance.
Mr Stokoe's wife, a lab technician at Durham University, called him to warn traffic was bad in the area because of an incident, the court heard.
The prosecution said Mr Layton fled the scene, dumped the knife - which was never found - and went camping in Great Ayton, before being arrested the following night in a pizza shop.
Mr Makepeace said Mr Layton told police after he was arrested it had been an "accident", he had not meant to do it and "it only went into his leg".
The prosecution said Mr Layton gave detectives a statement claiming he was acting in self-defence and was scared.
Mr Makepeace said: "Mr Layton acted in a calm, considered but brutal manner."
The trial continues.
