Social-distancing plea signs vandalised in Stockton
Vandals have defaced a number of signs warning people to take precautions against the risk of coronavirus.
White paint has been daubed on more than a dozen of the street signs, which urge social distancing, around Stockton-on-Tees.
Ingleby Barwick and Norton were among the areas targeted, the health and wellbeing board was told.
The council said its enforcement teams were investigating and Cleveland Police had been informed.
In the past week across Stockton there have been 858 cases of Covid-19 per 10,000 of population in the seven days to 18 November, up from 788 the previous week.
'Anti-vaxxer stickers'
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said Stockton Council leader councillor Bob Cook told the health board meeting: "Everyone has to be cautious because infection rates are still quite high and you can see what's happening on the Continent.
"I think people need to be cautious in what they do and the signage is there to remind them.
"Defacing it is defeating the object of trying to be cautious."
Stockton mayor councillor Kevin Faulks said his Ingleby Barwick west ward colleague, councillor Ken Dixon, had taken down a number of anti-vaxxer stickers on the estate a few months ago.
Sarah Bowman-Abouna, director of public health, said the key message was trying to support the NHS as it faced pressures.
"It continues to be challenging in the current context of back to life as normal with the covid infection rates we're seeing," she added.
A walk-in clinic at Wellington Square is offering first, second, and booster jabs between 13:00 and 18:00 GMT on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
