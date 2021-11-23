Middlesbrough man admits multiple rapes against five women
A man has admitted multiple counts of rape against five women over a four-year period.
Tom Rodwell, 31, and from Middlesbrough, admitted 10 rapes between 2017 and 2020 as well as one attempted rape and sexual assault when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
Judge Chris Smith told Rodwell he should expect a "heavy custodial sentence".
Rodwell was remanded into custody and will be sentenced on 10 January.
The judge told him: "The court needs to know more from the prosecution and from your victims and I will need a pre-sentence report."
