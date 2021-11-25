Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham to retire at next election
Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham has announced he will retire at the next general election.
The 66-year-old Labour MP was elected in 2010 having previously served on Stockton Borough Council.
Mr Cunningham, who previously worked as a journalist, said his retirement would mean he could "hopefully do many of the other things I've never been able to fit in".
He said until then he would "continue with the same energy and enthusiasm".
Mr Cunningham said: "It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Stockton North for nearly 12 years and I am grateful for the support from my friends across my community and the party throughout that time.
"After more than 30 years in public life as first a local councillor, I've decided the next general election would be the right time for me to retire and hopefully do many of the other things I've never been able to fit in."
'Very proud'
He said he regretted not getting to serve in a Labour government but would "very much treasure" his various roles in Parliament, including as a shadow minister.
He also praised his staff, adding: "I am very proud of them knowing they have had to tackle some of the most difficult and often traumatic cases, often providing not just action but genuine care for the people I represent.
"Without them, I couldn't have done my job.
"It does, however, look as though I won't be retiring anytime soon given the polls and rest assured, I will continue with the same energy and enthusiasm I always show doing the best job in the world."
The next general election is currently due to be held on 2 May 2024.
