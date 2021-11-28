Twelve charged after Darlington Amazon depot protest
Twelve people have been charged after a demonstration by climate change activists at Amazon's Darlington depot.
Durham Police said protesters "attached themselves to makeshift access points to the site" on Friday.
Extinction Rebellion said it was to highlight the retailer's alleged working practices and environmental impact, but the company stated it took its "responsibilities very seriously".
They have been charged with aggravated trespass and released on police bail.
Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 UK Amazon locations on Friday.
An Extinction Rebellion spokesman has said action was "intended to draw attention to Amazon's exploitative and environmentally destructive business practices, disregard for workers' rights in the name of company profits, as well as the wastefulness of Black Friday".
An Amazon spokesman said it took its responsibilities "very seriously", including its commitment to be "net zero carbon by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement".
The spokesman added they also included "providing excellent pay and benefits in a safe and modern work environment, and supporting the tens of thousands of British small businesses who sell on our store".
