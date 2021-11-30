Darlington Council carbon zero target by 2030 proposal 'not achievable'
Calls for a Teesside council to pledge to reach carbon zero by 2030 - 20 years earlier than planned - have been rejected as "unachievable".
Countries including the UK pledged to try and reduce greenhouse gases to zero by 2050 at the Glasgow COP26 climate change summit earlier this month.
At a Darlington Council meeting, councillor Stephen Harker tabled a motion for the target be set for 2030.
However, the motion was rejected in a vote by the majority councillors.
Councillor Alan Marshall, cabinet member for the economy, said the local authority did not have the resources needed for the proposals, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
He told a council meeting it would be costly, difficult and painful but 2050 was "too far away".
Labour's Mr Harker, for the Pierremont ward, said: "I accept it's a big ask.
"It's a huge step into the unknown. It's the biggest problem we've faced for generations, if not hundreds of years. What have we got to lose by trying?
"This is perfectly achievable if we set our minds to it."
'Grieves me'
However, Mr Marshall said the council did not have the resources needed for the proposals.
He added: "A target of 2030 isn't achievable. Why would we want to set ourselves up to fail? I would rather be realistic and go with the planned trajectory."
Conservative Gerald Lee, of Heighington and Coniscliffe wards, said: "We do have to be practical and we do have to be sensible.
"It grieves me, I've got to admit, because climate change is critical.
"Eight years is too big of an ask. Eight years on the resources we've got is far beyond our reach."
