James Stokoe murder trial: Alexander Layton 'reached for knife in self-defence'
A man accused of stabbing a driver to death in front of his young son feared for his life when the motorist acted like a "crazy bull", a jury was told.
Alexander Layton claimed James Stokoe threatened to "smash his head in" after he had walked in front of his BMW in Thornaby in May 2020.
Mr Layton reached for a knife in his bag in self-defence, thinking he may be attacked, Teesside Crown Court heard.
The 34-year-old, of Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denies murder.
He also denies possessing an offensive weapon.
Mr Stokoe, 40, died from stab wounds in Trenchard Avenue, Thornaby, while his four-year-old son was strapped in a booster seat in the back of his the car.
Giving evidence, the defendant said he recalled stepping off a bus and seeing the BMW approaching as he crossed the road.
He claimed Mr Stokoe's car seemed to speed up and then stopped, after which the driver "started hurling abuse".
'War dance'
"He was very angry, the most angry person I have seen," the jury was told.
"He was doing a war dance, like he was going to war with me. It was like a battle cry. I just felt really scared."
After the verbal confrontation, Mr Layton claimed he thought Mr Stokoe was reaching for something in the car which he feared would be a weapon and said that was why he took a knife from his bag.
He said he did this to try and scare Mr Stokoe but claimed to have little memory of then stabbing him.
The prosecution had previously told the court how Mr Stokoe was stabbed three times in the leg and once in the arm, severing his femoral artery.
"I don't remember it going into his leg, it was a blur, like something took over me, it was weird," the defendant said.
"I remember going towards him, then it's as if I blacked out. I was not present, I was not seeing what was happening."
In tears, Mr Layton told the jury he never meant to cause serious harm but just wanted Mr Stokoe to "stop coming after me".
The trial continues.
