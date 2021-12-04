Old Redcar steel works bunker destroyed in controlled explosion
A former ore bunker has become the latest part of the old Redcar steel works to be demolished.
The 2,000 tonne bunker was felled by a controlled explosion at 20:00 GMT on Friday.
The steel works site is being cleared to make way for Teesworks, said to be the UK's largest freeport.
The bunker's demolition follows that of the 1950s-built Dorman Long Tower, which was the subject of a failed last minute bid to save it.
The bunker and neighbouring Junction House 43 stored and processed iron ore which fed the Redcar blast furnace before the works' closure in 2015.
