James Stokoe murder: Alexander Layton jailed for life
- Published
A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of the motorist's four-year-old son in a road rage attack has been jailed for a minimum of 23 years.
Alexander Layton had walked in front of James Stokoe's BMW in Thornaby, Teesside, in May 2020, forcing the married father to do an emergency stop.
In the row that followed, Layton, 34, produced a knife and repeatedly stabbed Mr Stokoe, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Layton was found guilty of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
Layton had said he was acting in self-defence, but jurors rejected his claim.
The court heard Layton, of Shackleton Close, Thornaby, had got off a bus after a trip to a food bank when he crossed a busy main road, causing Mr Stokoe to brake sharply.
Jurors heard that he walked up to the BMW, produced a kitchen knife from a rucksack and repeatedly stabbed Mr Stokoe, who was still behind the wheel.
One of the wounds severed Mr Stokoe's femoral artery, causing him to bleed to death within minutes.
In mitigation, the court heard Layton did not "intend to kill" as demonstrated by his aiming for Mr Stokoe's leg.
His barrister Bryan Cox QC also said Layton had a history of "deep-seated" anxiety, depression and mental health problems stemming from his being the victim of "substantial domestic violence" as a child.
Judge Howard Crowson said Mr Stokoe was a "happy, successful and proud father and son" who was in a "vulnerable and defenceless" position sitting in the car when Layton attacked him.
The judge said Layton caused eight wounds with six "deliberate and forceful" blows with the knife, having carried the weapon with the intent to use it if the need arose.
"He did nothing to justify your attack upon him," the judge told Layton, adding: "Mr Stokoe was desperately trying to fend off your attack."
'Much-loved'
The judge also said Mr Stokoe's son had been "substantially affected by what he saw and lives in fear of a similar attack".
Mr Stokoe's family said "his loss to us all is unimaginable" and he was "treasured by so many people".
"Nothing will ever bring back our beloved James and we have to live with the consequences of what happened for the rest of our lives."
"He was a much-loved husband, father, son and son-in-law and he is dearly missed by all of us.
