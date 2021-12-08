Stockton carer jailed for stealing £39,000 from vulnerable woman
- Published
A carer has been jailed for stealing tens of thousands of pounds from a vulnerable elderly woman she was supposed to be looking after.
Melanie Toyne had denied taking more than £39,000 from her disabled client, who was in her mid-70s, between February and September last year.
The 29-year-old's employers became suspicious and reported her to police.
Toyne, of Birkley Road, Norton, near Stockton, later changed her plea to guilty and was jailed for 16 months.
The trial at Teesside Crown Court heard that the vulnerable victim has since passed away.
'Blamed colleagues'
Toyne went to the victim's home while on and off duty and used her bank card to withdraw cash from ATMs.
She took up to £300 a day for both the woman and herself.
The court heard that she stole a total of £39,251.90 over several months.
Ch Insp Deb Fenny, of Cleveland Police, said: "Toyne was interviewed several times over the course of our investigation and she was given every opportunity to explain and admit to her actions.
"Despite extensive evidence, she continued to deny what she'd done, sometimes even blaming her colleagues."
Police thanked Toyne's employers "who did the right thing" and came forward as soon as they suspected something was wrong.
"Their support and input - as well as our social services colleagues' help - throughout the investigation has been invaluable," Ch Insp Fenny added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.