Wetheriggs Animal Sanctuary forced to close over nearby bird flu
- Published
A wildlife sanctuary in County Durham has closed to visitors due to a nearby outbreak of bird flu.
Wetheriggs Animal Rescue, near Barnard Castle, is within the 3Km (1.9 miles) bird flu prevention zone set up by the government.
The charity will also have to cancel a big fundraising event, a Christmas fair due to take place this weekend.
It described the cancellation and closure as a "double whammy" of bad luck but said safety must come first.
None of the 700 birds at the sanctuary have been affected by bird flu but it is in the prevention zone which requires bird owners to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of the disease.
That includes housing or netting all poultry and captive birds to keep them separate from wild birds.
Terry Bowes, from Wetheriggs, said they had brought all the birds indoors but did not have the facilities to isolate them so must close to the public.
"We don't want any of our birds catching bird flu, as because it's a notifiable disease, all of the birds then have to be destroyed even if it's just one that's found to have it," he said.
The charity costs £2,500 a week to run and said the income from the Christmas fair would be much missed.
Mr Bowes said a worst case scenario would be not opening to the public until just before Easter but he said local people were great and "do rally round".
He said the "real heroes" were the sanctuary's brilliant volunteers - more than 60 of them- who were "absolutely amazing".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.