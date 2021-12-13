Teesside family fundraises to pay for bereavement counsellor
- Published
A couple who were inspired help other bereaved parents after their baby boy died, have raised funds to pay for a specialist counsellor.
Rachel and Daniel Jones set up Billy's Room at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough where grieving parents can spend time with their child.
They hope that, along with the room, the bereavement counsellor will help other heartbroken families.
Their son, Billy, died in 2017 a day after he was born.
Bereavement counsellor Sharon Wilson has been helping families faced with traumatic loss at the hospital for the past two weeks.
Ms Wilson, who has been funded for one year, said: "I want to be there for local families so they've got someone at that difficult time who they know they can feel safe around and talk to confidentially.
"It won't make it hurt any less but it will help with the grieving process."
As well as helping to support families in Billy's Room, Ms Wilson will be training hospital staff in how to deal with bereaved families.
When Rachel and Daniel were told their son was extremely poorly and there was nothing more that doctors could do for him, they were taken to a private room where they could spent time together.
Their experience in a "basic and clinical" room inspired them to fundraise to give bereaved parents a calm, comfortable and private place to stay.
It opened in 2019 away from the central delivery suite - offering parents an en suite bedroom and kitchen area in a homely environment.
Billy's grandmother, Sue Tyler, said: "Sadly, there wasn't a dedicated bereavement counsellor like this in place when we lost Billy.
"We thought as a family it was so important to have the room initially but vital for us to work towards employing a counsellor alongside it to give families support both in hospital and once at home," she said.
The family, who run a dance school, will continue to fundraise with the aim of securing a long-term counsellor post.
