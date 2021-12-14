Middlesbrough Council locks down buildings after threat to staff
A north-east of England council locked down its buildings in response to a threat made against staff.
A musical performance by local children at the town hall has been cancelled and gates locked to stop anyone entering.
Middlesbrough Council said authority buildings and facilities were "temporarily secured as a precaution in response to a specific threat made against staff".
Cleveland Police said it was not currently investigating any offences.
"We're aware that council colleagues have followed their own protocol for responding to a perceived threat to their staff," a spokesperson said.
Newport Settlement Community Hub was also not allowing anyone into or out of the building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The town's sports centres are all open and following guidance.
The Town Hall performance, which had been due to start at 18:00 GMT, was to showcase the work of Musinc, a programme to involve youngsters of all abilities in music.
