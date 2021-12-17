Teesworks wind turbine plant deal delayed, company says
- Published
A deal to make wind turbine blades on Teesside has been delayed but the area's mayor says talks are now "progressing at pace".
US company GE Renewable Energy announced it would build 350ft (107m)-long turbine blades at the Teesworks site in March.
The turbine factory was touted to supply the enormous Dogger Bank wind farm, off Teesside's coast.
Tees Mayor Ben Houchen said political opponents were "spreading rumours".
He said: "I can confirm that GE are completely committed to coming to Teesside and we continue to work with them to finalise legal agreements and factory building specifications.
"Preparation of the site is almost ready and construction of the factory will start early next year," he added.
But a spokesperson for GE told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "GE Renewable Energy's LM Wind Power business is currently facing delays in the finalisation of the leasing agreement and design to open its new blade manufacturing plant in Teesside, England.
"GE Renewable Energy continues to work actively with local and national stakeholders, and its customers on this specific project."
In March the company said it hoped to start production making wind turbine blades for the UK offshore wind market at the Teesworks site in 2023.
It said the plant could create 750 direct renewable energy jobs and about 1,500 indirect jobs.
Reports of snags first emerged in Renewable Energy News over claims GE was putting plans on ice due to concerns about Siemens winning key wind farm contracts.
'Continuing at pace'
Mr Houchen said GE had won contracts to build offshore wind blades "on the basis that they make them in Teesside, as has also been confirmed by Equinor who gave GE the contract for the blades".
He added: "We are continuing at pace. The leases are still continuing at pace. Nothing has changed. GE has not communicated anything to us on timelines.
"There are still 750 jobs, it's still the same timescale and nothing has changed."
The wind project off the Yorkshire coast is expected to become the biggest scheme of its kind in the world when completed in 2026.
The UK Infrastructure Bank has backed the plans with a £107m loan offered for the new South Bank Quay where work has started.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.