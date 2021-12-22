Middlesbrough's worst fly-tipping mess investigated
A former social club has become one of the worst fly-tipping spots in a town's history, a council has said.
Items dumped at the Turford Social Club site in Brambles Farm, Middlesbrough, included rubbish, household waste and specialist waste such as asbestos.
A number of people believed to have been involved have been identified and an investigation has been launched.
Evidence has linked the waste to people in Stockton, Redcar and Middlesbrough, a council spokesman said.
The "dangerous and large scale mess" was found by the town's neighbourhood wardens, he said.
Buildings on the site have also been filled with waste and set on fire, while a specialist waste removal company had to be brought in to clear the site.
Middlesbrough Mayor Andy Preston said: "We want to send a clear message out to the individuals or company responsible for these offences that we will locate you and we will take robust enforcement action.
"We take all reports of fly-tipping seriously and will leave no stone unturned in investigating - but this is undoubtedly one of the worst we've ever seen in Middlesbrough.
"Fly-tipping is a serious crime that blights the quality of life for the environment and local people."
