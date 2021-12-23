Scott Fletcher: Mum makes appeal as she faces 10th Christmas without son
A mother has spoken of her anguish at facing a 10th Christmas without her missing son, who detectives believe was murdered.
Scott Fletcher, from Hartlepool, was last seen near a Jet garage on the A181 at Wheatley Hill, Durham, in May 2011.
Mum Julie said "the pain doesn't fade" and urged those who know what happened to the 27-year-old to come forward.
Seven men have been arrested as part of the investigation and all have been released with no further action taken.
A £10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction has also been offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers.
"This will be our 10th Christmas without Scott, but the pain doesn't fade," Mrs Fletcher said.
"I would give anything to know where he is and find some answers as to what happened to him.
"Losing a child in this way causes immeasurable suffering to loved ones, and the fact that there are people out there that know what happened and can see us in pain... that's just cruel."
Cleveland Police has previously said the father-of-one was known to criminals and had debt problems, prompting fears he had come to harm.
Earlier this year his mother appeared on BBC's Crimewatch Live to appeal for new information.
Ch Supt Phil Bond, who is leading the investigation, appealed for people who know what happened "to do the right thing" and come forward with information.
"We know that Scott had links to the criminal fraternity, which might make people fearful of coming forward, but you can give information entirely anonymously through Crimestoppers which is independent of police. We don't find out who has given information in this way," he said.
"I believe that Scott was killed in the Durham area and he was hidden shortly afterwards. This is the 10th Christmas that the Fletcher family have suffered without Scott, and my plea to people who have answers is to come forward."
