North Tees hospital visits suspended due to Covid rise
- Published
A hospital has suspended visits in all but "exceptional circumstances" amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the area.
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust said it was a "difficult decision to suspend routine visiting" to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.
The situation will be "reviewed constantly", a spokesman said.
Relatives are asked to contact the relevant wards to "discuss individual circumstances".
The spokesman said: "We ask everyone in our community to continue to do their bit in the fight against Covid-19 by having the vaccine and booster, which is safe and effective, wearing masks when required, practising social distancing and washing their hands thoroughly and often."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
We will be reviewing the situation constantly over the Bank Holiday weekend.