Middlesbrough food charity has 'insanely busy' festive period
- Published
A Teesside charity that provides food and toiletries to families in need said it had been inundated with requests for help over the festive period.
Middlesbrough's White Feather Project said December had been "insanely busy".
Volunteers delivered more than 600 Christmas parcels and 300 normal ones, which were described as a lifeline.
The charity predicts the high demand will continue throughout January and is appealing for more volunteers and donations.
Volunteer Karen Beck said: "The mums are going without food because they haven't got enough in to last the week and they'd rather feed the kids.
"People are just struggling. Last week I went to a door and a little girl came up and said 'are you the lady that's fetching us some food' ... and it's just heart-breaking really that people have to live like that."
A spokesperson for the charity, which supports families all year round, said: "December has been an insanely busy month for us.
"The team was even out on Christmas Day to drop food parcels off.
"January is a hard month for a lot of people ... we are getting requests for help coming in daily. We are ready to help who we can, when we can and however we can, but we need help and support."
