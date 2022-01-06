Hartlepool man killed in quad bike crash was dearly loved
- Published
A man who died in a quad bike crash was "dearly loved", his family have said.
Shaun Balmer, who was 23 and from Hartlepool, was riding a quad bike when it was involved in a collision on Raby Road in the town at about 15:10 BST on Tuesday.
His family said they were "in shock at his loss".
Cleveland Police said a 43-year-old man driving an Audi was arrested for driving offences although would not specify what.
In a statement released through police, Mr Balmer's family said: "Shaun was a dearly loved father, son, brother and boyfriend."
"We are in shock at his loss and our lives will never be the same without him."
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened near the Premier Store.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.