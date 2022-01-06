Middlesbrough mayor in jabs plea as Covid rates rocket
- Published
A rapid rise in Covid infection rates in Middlesbrough has led the town's mayor to issue a plea for those yet to have a vaccine to get jabbed.
In the seven days to 1 January 2,058 people per 100,000 tested positive for Covid, compared to 604 the previous week, an increase of 241%.
Andy Preston said the "sharp increase" could "wreak havoc in hospitals and schools".
A number of walk-in sessions for jabs have been arranged at GP surgeries.
Mr Preston said: "Thankfully we know the Omicron variant is less harmful for most people, but huge numbers of infections can still wreak havoc in our hospitals and schools as well as damage jobs and livelihoods.
"People urgently need to come forward for their jabs as soon as they're eligible. The case rate should be an alarm bell for everyone who hasn't had their vaccines."
In some parts of the town vaccine rates are well below the national average.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service says in the Ayresome ward, just 47% of people have received their first dose of the vaccine and in Middlesbrough Central, the rate is only slightly higher at 54% - nationally, 90% of people have received their first dose.
By getting your #COVIDBooster, you're helping to protect yourself and others from the virushttps://t.co/X3ZqsQN4Nt#GetBoostedNow pic.twitter.com/s96ZOwK55f— South Tees Hospitals (@SouthTees) January 5, 2022
Everyone aged 12 and above is eligible for their first dose, while second doses are available for people over the age of sixteen.
People who have received their second dose at least three months ago are eligible for their booster.
There will be a walk-in clinic at Easterside Hub on Broughton Avenue from 10:00 to 17:00 on Thursday.
There are walk-in slots available between 10:00 to 12:30 and 14:00 to 15:30 at Thorntree Surgery on Saturday where first and second jabs will be available for over-16s and boosters for over-18s.
There will also be a walk-in clinic in the Cleveland Centre on 12 January between 10:00 to 18:00.
Appointments for the vaccination centre at the Riverside Stadium can be booked online.
