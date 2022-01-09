Middlesbrough death: Man charged with murder
- Published
A man has been charged with killing a man found with serious head injuries.
Ian Macneil, 46, was found on Victoria Road, Middlesbrough, near the junction with Errol Street at 23:40 GMT on 28 November and died later in hospital.
A 49-year-old man has been charged with his murder but Cleveland Police is re-appealing for information.
Mr Macneil's family has released a picture of him in the hope someone will remember seeing him in the hours before he was found.
Det Ch Insp Simone Bennet asked anyone "who thinks they may have information but have not yet spoken to police about it to talk to us now".
Mr Macneil is thought to have been in the area of Abingdon Road, Southfield Road and Victoria Road from 21:15 GMT on the night.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.