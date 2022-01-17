Teesside Airshow to return after five-year grounding
- Published
An air show is returning to the North East after a gap of five years.
Teesside International Airport will host the event in June, and organisers have said they are "over the moon" to be able to bring it back.
Full details of the displays have yet to be announced, but there will be fly-bys and aeroplanes, a classic car show, displays from the Army, and live music.
About 18,000 visitors attended the last one in 2017, and it is hoped this will attract up to 25,000.
It is being organised by the team behind the Skylive Airshows which took place in 2016 and 2017, Chris Petty and Steve Davies.
'Breathtaking'
Mr Petty said: "I'm over the moon that we're bringing the Teesside Airshow back for another year now that large-scale events can go ahead once again.
"We're expecting this to be a sell-out event, with people coming from far and wide to see our displays and aircraft - especially after the Sunderland Airshow was recently cancelled."
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: "The airshow used to be one of the headline events for Teesside, attracting people from far and wide to witness some truly breathtaking displays.
"There'll be more details coming ... but I look forward to being part of a packed crowd when it takes off again in June."
