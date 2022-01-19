Darlington boy youngest to be convicted of terror offence
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A schoolboy has become the youngest person in the UK to be convicted of terror offences.
At Westminster Magistrates' Court, the 14-year-old, who cannot be named, admitted three counts of possessing information useful to a terrorist.
The boy, from Darlington, was arrested in July last year when he was 13 as part of an investigation into extreme right-wing terrorism.
He was bailed and will be sentenced on 1 April at Newton Aycliffe Youth Court.
The teenager, who had been active on racist online forums, was charged last week with possessing information useful to a terrorist, with the offences relating to a period on or before July 2021, when he was 13.
The investigation was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.
Until now the youngest British terror offender was a neo-Nazi from Cornwall who downloaded one of several terrorist manuals when he was 13 but he was two years older when he was arrested.
The youngest person convicted of planning a terrorist attack in the UK was a 16-year-old boy, also from Country Durham.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.