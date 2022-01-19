Northumbrian Water gets £240k fine for polluting river with sewage
A water company has been fined £240,000 after sewage polluted a river and burn in County Durham.
Newcastle Crown Court heard sewage poured out of a manhole for two days in March 2017 from Coundon Burn at Auckland Park, contaminating a stretch of the River Gaunless.
Northumbrian Water admitted two counts of unauthorised discharges of sewage.
As well as the fine, it must also pay £34,238 in costs after a prosecution brought by the Environment Agency.
The court heard a brick had blocked a sewer which caused sewage to discharge into the water.
Environment Agency inspectors took water samples and found about 300m (984ft) of the riverbed was covered in sewage.
The company was fined £540,00 last October after it pleaded guilty to causing or knowingly permitting a water discharge at Heads Hope Burn in Castle Eden, County Durham, in May 2017.
