County Durham killer cage fighter Liam Hall has prison sentence reviewed
A cage fighter jailed for at least 16 years for attacking two 13-year-old girls and his partner is to have his sentence reviewed for undue leniency.
Convicted killer Liam Hall, 33, shattered bones in his victims' faces when he knocked them unconscious in the frenzied assaults in September.
His girlfriend was left with serious injuries, Teesside Crown Court heard.
The solicitor general's office said he was "shocked by this case and wishes to express his sympathies to the victims".
A spokesperson for Alex Chalk MP said: "I can confirm that the solicitor general has referred Liam Hall's sentence to the Court of Appeal as it appears to him to be unduly lenient.
"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."
'Ticking timebomb'
Hall, who weighed 20 stone and is 6ft 4in tall, previously killed a man in a pub fight.
He started dating the 24-year-old woman after being released from prison in May.
The cage fighter was high on drink and drugs and angry about losing his wallet when he attacked the woman and two unrelated teenage girls at her home in Chilton, County Durham.
He choked one girl until she was unconscious, punched her repeatedly and stamped on her face. She later recalled choking on blood.
Hall, of Jade Walk in Chilton, broke her eye socket, nose and arm, and a consultant later said she had too many injuries to count.
He admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
In December, he was sentenced to life and ordered to serve at least 16 years before being eligible for parole.
Defence barrister John Turner said his client could not remember the incident but had expressed remorse.
Recorder Jo Kidd dismissed the claim and described Hall as a "ticking timebomb" following his release from prison.
