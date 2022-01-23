'Amazing work' prompts Hartlepool parish council call
- Published
Local residents should consider setting up more parish councils to "help serve communities at grass roots levels", the leader of Hartlepool Council has said.
There are currently five areas of Hartlepool served by parish councils, with another being formed in May.
Council leader Shane Moore said these were doing some really amazing work and he would like to see other communities empowered to take more control.
Parish councils are smaller than local councils but operate in a similar way.
They have elected councillors and raise money through council tax and other means to run public services.
'Tip of the iceberg'
Mr Moore said: "Parish councils have the ability to do some really amazing work by engaging with their immediate communities and this can be seen across the Borough.
"The Headland Parish Council has taken control of Regent Square Gardens as a community asset, Greatham Parish organise Greatham in Bloom, Dalton are working with Hartlepool Borough Council to build a new village hall and this is just the tip of the iceberg.
"Hartlepool has some really distinct communities who are very proud of where they live and I would love to see them empowered to take more control of their areas.
"I've already got plans to speak to a number of community organisations, residents' associations and borough councillors who are keen to look at whether this is something that may work for their communities and I would encourage others who may be interested to get in touch."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.