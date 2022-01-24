Tomasz Dembler death: Hands of mutilated man 'placed in suitcase'
A man found buried in a shallow grave in remote woodland had suffered a broken back, rib fractures and had his hands removed, a jury has heard.
Many of the injuries inflicted on Tomasz Dembler were caused by "blunt force" consistent with stamps and kicks, Teesside Crown Court was told.
It is claimed his hands were then cut off at the wrist, probably after death, and placed in a suitcase.
Four men and a woman are on trial and deny Mr Dembler's murder.
Prosecutor Peter Makepeace QC said it was a "miracle" the remains of Polish national Mr Dembler, 39, were ever discovered, near Flatts Lane Country Park in Middlesbrough in April last year.
'Cleaned up meticulously'
Mr Makepeace told the jury a notable feature of the case was the lack of forensic evidence with the body taken away and buried.
The prosecution said the house where Mr Dembler died was subsequently cleaned up.
He said the tenant, Adam Czerwinski, allegedly changed a fitted carpet, meaning police could find no trace of Mr Dembler's blood.
Mr Makepeace said: "They cleaned up meticulously before their arrests. Within days, the body is buried in a place where it's a miracle it was ever found. The hands were never found. Those responsible could sit back and expect to get away with it."
Mr Dembler's mobile phone was never found but data suggests it was taken to Hull and disposed of.
The jury had earlier heard the last sighting of Mr Dembler was on 20 March, near his temporary home at Edward Street, North Ormesby, Middlesbrough. It is claimed he died in the front room in the early hours of the following morning.
The jury has seen CCTV footage of some of the accused making trips towards Flatts Lane Country Park, later that day, close to where the body was found.
The prosecution alleges Rafal Chmielewski, and possibly others, were at the burial site on the night of 21 March and phone data suggested Mr Chmielewski's girlfriend, Monika Solerska, and another man, Zbigniew Pawlowski, went to the scene by car to pick him up.
Mr Makepeace has alleged the co-accused claim it was Mr Pawlowski who murdered Mr Dembler, but Mr Pawlowski denies this version of events.
The court heard friends and family started to become concerned when they had not seen Mr Dembler, who was reported missing on 10 April.
'Toes protruding'
Officers had a lucky break when the body was found by two teenage girls playing in woodland near the country park, the jury heard.
Mr Makepeace said: "If those girls had not been so far off the beaten track and seen the toes protruding from the ground, that body may have laid undiscovered forever."
The prosecution alleges that each of the five accused "acted together in events leading up to the murder and in every attempt to cover up that murder".
The jury previously heard Mr Dembler, who was separated from his wife and daughter, had lived in the UK for nearly 20 years and moved to the North East in 2019.
It was said he led an increasingly troubled life with no settled address or job.
Mr Pawlowski, 41, of Leven Street, Middlesbrough, Mr Chmielewski, 37, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, Tomasz Reczycki, 37, of Ashfield Avenue, Middlesbrough, Ms Solerska, 37, of Birchington Avenue, Grangetown, and Mr Czerwinski, 45, of Edward Street, Middlesbrough, deny murder.
The trial continues.
