Lennox Railton-Craggs: Boy, 4, who died in bike crash was 'a joy'
A four-year-old boy who died after a motorbike hit a lamp-post was "an amazing friend", his school has said.
Lennox Railton-Craggs was believed to have been a passenger on an off-road bike which crashed in the Eldon Lane area of Bishop Auckland, County Durham.
He was airlifted to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary after the crash on Sunday, but could not be saved.
Classmates at Prince Bishops Community Primary School in Coundon Grange were told about his death on Monday.
They had been offered bereavement support, the school said.
'Absolutely heartbroken'
In a statement on its website, the school said: "Lennox was a joy. He was such a happy boy who always had a smile for staff and other children.
"He loved playing with the dinosaurs and in the water, but his favourite thing to do was to play outside.
"He was an amazing friend and could be often seen holding another child's hand and he would go and get a tissue for anyone who was upset."
Pupils and staff were "absolutely heartbroken", the statement said, adding that the four-year-old would be "hugely missed".
Everyone at the school would do what they could to support Lennox's family "through the unimaginable pain they are going through", the statement said.
Durham Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed what happened, or with information about the crash, to contact officers on 101.
