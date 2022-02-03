Darlington water safe to drink after treatment works fault
People in parts of Darlington have been told they no longer have to boil tap water before drinking it.
Northumbrian Water issued an advisory notice on Tuesday after a technical fault at Broken Scar Treatment Works.
It was soon fixed but there was concern water had entered the supply without the right level of disinfection.
Thousands of properties in the DL1, DL2 and DL3 postcodes were affected, but have now been told the temporary measure has been lifted.
Keith Haslett from Northumbrian Water said: "We're very sorry for any inconvenience or concern that this has caused local people, businesses and communities and would like to thank the people of Darlington for their support and understanding over the last couple of days.
"Thankfully incidents of this nature are incredibly rare for us and our customers, but I'd like to reassure everyone that we'll be doing everything we can, learning from this incident, to make sure it doesn't happen again."
