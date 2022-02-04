Guisborough death: Woman, 39, arrested on suspicion of murder
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a two-year-old boy, police said.
Officers were called to Upper Garth Gardens in Guisborough shortly after 10:00 GMT on Wednesday where the toddler was found with a woman who was injured.
Both were taken to hospital but the child later died.
Cleveland Police said a 39-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
