Guisborough child death: Photo of Daniel Green, 2, released
- Published
A photo of a two-year-old boy who died after he was found at a home in Guisborough has been released.
Daniel Green was discovered on Wednesday when police responded to a report of concern for safety at the house in Upper Garth Gardens.
He was taken to hospital but died there, said Cleveland Police.
Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, has been charged with murder and was due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Hollingsworth, of Cleveland Police, said: "Officers are supporting the boy's family and they ask for privacy as they grieve.
"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all those working on this murder investigation, remain with the family."
