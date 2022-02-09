Darlington van crash: Family tribute to teenage passenger
- Published
The family of a teenager who died in a van crash in Darlington have paid tribute to him.
Philip Plews, 17, was a passenger in a transit van which crashed on the A67 Carmel Road South on Saturday. He died at the scene.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while inquiries continue.
Mr Plews' family said: "If our love could have saved you my boy, you would have lived forever."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.