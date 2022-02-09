BBC News

Darlington van crash: Family tribute to teenage passenger

Published
Image source, Plews family
Image caption,
The teenager died in a van crash on Saturday

The family of a teenager who died in a van crash in Darlington have paid tribute to him.

Philip Plews, 17, was a passenger in a transit van which crashed on the A67 Carmel Road South on Saturday. He died at the scene.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released while inquiries continue.

Mr Plews' family said: "If our love could have saved you my boy, you would have lived forever."

