Billingham Synthonia: MP rallies support in bid to save stricken club
- Published
A Teesside MP is to meet councillors to discuss the plight of a football club facing a threat to its existence.
Northern League side Billingham Synthonia are seeking donations so they can survive until the end of the season after their main backer pulled out.
Middlesbrough legends Brian Clough, Bernie Slaven and Terry Cochrane all represented The Synners, who are set to celebrate their centenary in 2023.
Stockton North MP Alex Cunningham will meet Billingham councillors this week.
The Labour MP said: "I think we've all got a responsibility to ensure this club doesn't just survive but thrives as well."
Talks with potential investors and sponsors have continued over the past week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Fundraising efforts have seen the club gather more than £5,000 so far towards a £10,000 target to keep it afloat, with contributions from around the world.
Mr Cunningham said a campaign involving local authorities, businesses and the wider public was needed to help the club survive.
"Working together we should be able to make sure the club gets to its centenary and beyond," he added.