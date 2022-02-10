Cleveland Police: Mark Webster named as chief constable
- Published
Cleveland Police has a new chief constable, the seventh in less than a decade.
Mark Webster, the favoured candidate, was proposed by elected police and crime commissioner Steve Turner and approved by the police and crime panel.
Mr Webster, currently deputy chief constable at Cumbria Constabulary, and is expected to be in post from April.
It follows a lengthy recruitment process which failed to find a suitable replacement for Richard Lewis in 2021.
Helen McMillan took over as Cleveland's acting chief constable in December when Mr Lewis left after two years at the helm to take over Dyfed-Powys Police.
'High level of competence'
The force covers areas including Hartlepool, Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton and Middlesbrough.
Tony Riordan, chair of the all-party Police and Crime Panel, said Mr Webster was able to show "an extremely high level of competence required".
Cleveland Police was placed in special measures in 2019 when it was the first force in England or Wales to be rated as failing in all areas.
A new report in 2021 found improvements in the protection of vulnerable people but said work was still needed in cases involving children and domestic abuse.
Conservative PCC Steve Turner, who was elected to his post in May 2021, said: "After a thorough search, I'm confident he is the right person to lead the force forward as they continue to improve the service they deliver to Cleveland's communities.
"His significant experience, clear vision for improving the force and commitment to partnership working make him a fantastic choice for the next chief constable," he added.
Mr Turner has previously said he will not stand down from his role amid an investigation over a sexual assault claim dating back to the 1980s, something he said he has not been told any details about.
He has claimed details of the inquiry, which could take years and is being managed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct, had been leaked by political opponents.
Mr Turner has previously said he was confident the investigation would go on "to prove beyond doubt, that I am innocent, as I have not committed any such offence".
