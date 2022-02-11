Redcar 5,000-seat arena plan for Coatham scrapped
- Published
Proposals for a 5,000-seat indoor arena in an area earmarked for regeneration have been scrapped.
Redcar and Cleveland Council considered altering its existing plans for the Coatham area to accommodate the scheme.
It put them on hold in 2021 to give local company Coatham Arena Ltd (CAL) time to prove its concept for the old Coatham Bowl site was viable.
But the council said it was "not satisfied" with the further information provided by the firm in January.
Cabinet member for economic growth Chris Gallacher said the authority "cannot wait any longer to start regenerating the Coatham seafront" area.
"It would be fantastic to see an arena in Redcar but, based on the information provided by CAL, the council is not satisfied that the proposed site is suitable and that the development as proposed is viable," he said.
The authority will continue with its original plans and work with CAL to explore the potential of alternative sites.
Mr Gallacher said careful consideration had been needed before the council could alter established regeneration plans.
In addition, the authority could not agree to CAL's request that it donate the public land to the company without being reassured the arena would be operationally and financially viable, he added.
The council had a number of concerns, including whether the arena and its associated infrastructure would fit on the site and what impact it might have on the surrounding residential area, local roads and parking.
It was also worried about the project's cost, its future operation and whether it was economically viable considering other venues' market share.
The authority has now concluded CAL's proposed development could bring "significant economic and social benefits" but is not appropriate on the former Coatham Bowl site.
