Seventeen arrests at Middlesbrough v Derby match
Seventeen people were arrested amid "pockets of disorder" at a Championship football match, police have said.
Fans attending Middlesbrough's home game against Derby County were told to behave amid fears of tension over a recently resolved court dispute.
Cleveland Police said the "vast majority" did so but a "minority were intent on spoiling the day".
Offences included assaulting emergency workers, failing to disperse and possessing a flare.
The game had looked set to be played against a hostile backdrop until former Rams owner Mel Morris reached an accord with Boro owner Steve Gibson over the latter's compensation claim on Friday.
Boro had launched legal proceedings, claiming Derby's financial breaches cost them a play-off place in 2018-19.
But the clubs said in a statement that they had reached a "resolution" over the compensation claim.
Middlesbrough won 4-1 at the Riverside moving them up to sixth and leaving Derby 23rd in the table.
Police said there were "pockets of disorder" at the stadium and across the town centre, before, during and after the match.
A spokesman said officers would be reviewing video footage to "identify and take action against anyone else suspected of being involved in disorder and criminality".
Supt Dave Sutherland, said it had been a "very busy afternoon with a number of challenges sent our way".
He said: "The vast majority of fans from both clubs were simply there to have an enjoyable afternoon watching their team but sadly there was a small minority of people intent on taking part in disorder or criminality."
