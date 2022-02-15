CCTV cash released after successful Middlesbrough pilot
An extra £350,000 has been released to fund CCTV cameras after a council said they had helped reduce crime and anti-social behaviour.
A year ago Middlesbrough Council agreed to spend £400,000 on CCTV but only spent £50,000 on a trial of 11 cameras.
A report revealed there were 20 fewer cases of crime and anti-social behaviour after cameras were installed.
Mayor Andy Preston said more cameras would be installed as criminals "hate them" but the public "love them".
About 25 new cameras will be placed in the town's Hemlington area where fire crews have been ambushed and attacked by youths throwing bricks, bottles and stones 20 times since the start of the year.
Mr Preston added: "It will not solve issues overnight but will make a difference to people's lives.
"There will be a lot of cameras across the whole town. Every area should have some and that's the goal but there will be concentrated areas where people suffer more."
According to a council report, seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, instances of fly tipping have also been caught on camera leading to enforcement action.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said CCTV footage had been passed on to Cleveland Police on 419 occasions, with 192 instances resulting in further action, with the footage used as evidence to bring offenders to justice.
