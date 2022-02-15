Loftus Leisure Centre: Ten injured in chemical incident
- Published
Ten people have been injured in a chemical incident at a leisure centre believed to have been caused by swimming pool cleaning products.
The North East Ambulance Service, fire brigade and police were dispatched to Loftus Leisure Centre on Teesside at about 15:00 GMT.
A cordon has been set up around the area and people in hazmat suits could be seen entering.
Six people were taken to hospital because of breathing difficulties.
People are advised to avoid the area.
The North East Ambulance Service said in a statement: "We got a call at 15:10 to attend the leisure centre in Loftus.
"We treated 10 patients, all with breathing difficulties and we transported six of them to hospital."
Three people were taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and three were taken to Stockton's University Hospital of North Tees, the service confirmed.
'No risk to people'
Firefighter Craig Strike told GazetteLive: "What we believe is that there has been a release of a harmful substance which occurs sometimes with the chemicals which are used to clean the swimming pool.
"We've had four members of the public and two members of staff taken to hospital with breathing difficulties.
"They've now left the scene and now we're attempting to make the building safe and make sure there's no risk to people in the area."
A statement on the leisure centre's Facebook page confirmed it would be closed on Tuesday evening due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.